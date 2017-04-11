Paramus Man Accused Of Possessing, Distributing Child Pornography

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Paramus, New Jersey man was arrested Tuesday and charged with distributing and acquiring child pornography.
Justin Birdsall, 26, who had been working as a welder, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at his home, according the Prosecutor’s office.
Investigators seized items containing images and videos of child exploitation, and learned that Birdsall was using the internet to acquire and distribute images showing the exploitation of children, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors alleged Birdsallw as using a file-sharing program that made the images and videos readily available for others to download.
Birdsall was being held at the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance at Bergen County Judicial Processing Court on at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.