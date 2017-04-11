CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Rash Of Accidents Prompts Call For Protected Bike Lanes From Queens Councilman

Exclusive CBS2 Video Shows Crash That Left Man Seriously Hurt April 11, 2017 6:47 PM
Filed Under: Jimmy Van Bramer, Queens, Sunnyside Queens, Valerie Castro, Vision Zero

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was concern Tuesday, for the safety of bicycle riders after a second cyclist was hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Queens.

Chopper2 was over the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 39th Street in Sunnyside, Queens Tuesday morning, after police said a box truck hit a 27-year-old man on a bicycle.

At the same intersection, flowers remained on the corner to honor the life of another man, 32-year-old Gelasio Reyes who was killed while riding his bicycle when he was hit by an alleged drunk driver on April 1.

Exclusive video shows 25-year-old Christian Guiracocha in handcuffs after police found his red car with severe front end damage.

Reyes left behind a wife and three young children.

“This has always been one of the most dangerous intersections in our neighborhood,” Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

He said the area is a popular route for both drivers and bicyclists, and that protected bike lanes with barriers are needed now more than ever.

“We’ve just added hundreds of millions of dollars to the Vision Zero capital program for the Department of Transportation. They should take some of that money and start investing it here right now on 43rd Avenue. We can’t wait until somebody else dies,” he said.

The cyclist injured in Tuesday morning’s crash was still in the hospital in serious condition. The driver was given a citation for failure to yield.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia