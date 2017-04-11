Rash Of Accidents Prompts Call For Protected Bike Lanes From Queens Councilman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was concern Tuesday, for the safety of bicycle riders after a second cyclist was hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Queens.

Chopper2 was over the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 39th Street in Sunnyside, Queens Tuesday morning, after police said a box truck hit a 27-year-old man on a bicycle.

At the same intersection, flowers remained on the corner to honor the life of another man, 32-year-old Gelasio Reyes who was killed while riding his bicycle when he was hit by an alleged drunk driver on April 1.

Exclusive video shows 25-year-old Christian Guiracocha in handcuffs after police found his red car with severe front end damage.

Reyes left behind a wife and three young children.

“This has always been one of the most dangerous intersections in our neighborhood,” Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

He said the area is a popular route for both drivers and bicyclists, and that protected bike lanes with barriers are needed now more than ever.

“We’ve just added hundreds of millions of dollars to the Vision Zero capital program for the Department of Transportation. They should take some of that money and start investing it here right now on 43rd Avenue. We can’t wait until somebody else dies,” he said.

The cyclist injured in Tuesday morning’s crash was still in the hospital in serious condition. The driver was given a citation for failure to yield.