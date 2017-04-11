Sean Spicer: Someone As Despicable As Hitler Didn’t Even Sink To Using Chemical Weapons

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is drawing ire on social media after saying Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” in World War II.
Spicer made the comments during his daily press briefing Tuesday, when a reporter asked him about the future of Russia’s alliance with the Assad regime following last week’s deadly chemical attack in Syria.
“We didn’t use chemical weapons in World War II, you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said, comparing Hitler to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. “So you have to, if you’re Russia, ask yourself is this a country that you and a regime that you want to align yourself with.”
Later in his briefing, Spicer tried to clarify his remarks.
“I think when you come to Sarin gas, he (Hitler) was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” Spicer said. “He brought them into the Holocaust center, I understand that. But I’m saying in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns, dropped them down into the middle of towns.”
Some Twitter users criticized Spicer for his comments, with many citing the use of gas chambers to kill Jews and others in concentration camps.
Spicer’s remarks came on the second day of Passover.