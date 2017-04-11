Sean Spicer: Someone As Despicable As Hitler Didn’t Even Sink To Using Chemical Weapons

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is drawing ire on social media after saying Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” in World War II.

Spicer made the comments during his daily press briefing Tuesday, when a reporter asked him about the future of Russia’s alliance with the Assad regime following last week’s deadly chemical attack in Syria.

“We didn’t use chemical weapons in World War II, you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said, comparing Hitler to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. “So you have to, if you’re Russia, ask yourself is this a country that you and a regime that you want to align yourself with.”

Later in his briefing, Spicer tried to clarify his remarks.

“I think when you come to Sarin gas, he (Hitler) was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” Spicer said. “He brought them into the Holocaust center, I understand that. But I’m saying in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns, dropped them down into the middle of towns.”

Some Twitter users criticized Spicer for his comments, with many citing the use of gas chambers to kill Jews and others in concentration camps.

@JenniferJJacobs @jaketapper Does he not recall the use of zyclon-B and the gas Chambers? — Darren Rawie (@RawieDarren) April 11, 2017

@JBWolfsthal @JenniferJJacobs Gas pumped into people until death isn't use of chemical weapons? — Melanie #GOPRefugee™ (@Lonestarmomcom) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer just tried to rewrite history and claim the Holocaust didn't include chemical weapons. This is why neo-Nazis are team Trump. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 11, 2017

"Hitler didn’t even sink to the level of using chemical weapons."

Sean Spicer There speaks a man without a history degree. — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) April 11, 2017

[WH Press Briefing] Sean Spicer: Even Hitler didn't sink to using chemical weapons during WWII. 6 Million Jews: What are we chopped liver? — Tony™ (@tsm560) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer: "That's a nice slow news day u have there. Would be a shame if someone were to…downplay the Holocaust & give props to Hitler" — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer is either incredibly stupid or intentionally covering up what Hitler did during the Holocaust. — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) April 11, 2017

In case you didn't get to see it, I have the footage from Sean Spicer's press briefing today. pic.twitter.com/v5JqUgxfK0 — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) April 11, 2017

Spicer’s remarks came on the second day of Passover.