Water Main Break Prompts Boil Water Advisory In Shirley

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A boil-water advisory is in effect for the next 48 hours for one Suffolk County neighborhood.
The advisory was issued for southwest Shirley following a water main break on William Floyd Parkway Monday night.
EXTRA: Map Of Affected Area
Residents are being told to boil water before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.
Residents are being warned that harmful microbes in drinking water could cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. Anyone exhibiting symptoms is advised to seek medical attention.
The Suffolk County Water Authority said it is collecting water samples to make sure it is safe.