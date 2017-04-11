Tillerson Says Russia Must Choose Between The US And Assad

LUCCA, Italy (CBSNewYork) — Ahead of a trip to Moscow Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Russia must choose between embracing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or aligning itself with the U.S. and like-minded countries.
Tillerson was speaking during the G-7 foreign ministers meeting in Italy.
“Russia has really aligned itself with the Assad regime, with the Iranians and Hezbollah,” Tillerson said. “Is that a long term alliance that serves Russia’s interests or would Russia prefer to re-align with the United States, with other western countries and Middle East countries that are seeking to resolve the Syrian crisis?”
He said it’s unclear if Russia has been incompetent or if it failed to take its obligations in Syria seriously, but he said that “doesn’t much matter to the dead.”
“We cannot let this happen again,” he said of the recent chemical attack.
Two U.S. Navy war ships fired off 59 cruise missiles targeting an air base in central Syria last week in response to the chemical attack that was carried out by the Syrian government, killing more than 80 civilians.
Russia has condemned the U.S. military strike, calling it an “aggression” and a “violation of international law.”
On Tuesday, Russia’s foreign ministry said it hopes for “productive talks” with Tillerson during his Moscow visit.