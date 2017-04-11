June-Like Temperatures Expected Across Parts Of Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Tri-State area is gearing up for what could be the warmest day of the year so far.
Highs Tuesday will be around 80 in New York City and as high as the mid 80s in some spots in New Jersey. It will be a little cooler for most of Long Island and coastal Connecticut with highs in the 60s.
Many have been out enjoying this week’s warm weather in T-shirts and shorts.
“It’s great,” one man told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris. “It’s not 30 or 40.”
“The first mild morning I’ve been able to get out in shorts,” said another jogger.
But it won’t last for long.
Forecasters are calling for a shower in the morning on Wednesday with highs around 72. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s.