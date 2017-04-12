CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Dodge Demon Challenger, Lincoln Navigator Creating Big Buzz At NY Auto Show

April 12, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The 2017 New York International Auto Show is shifting into high gear at the Javits Center.

PHOTOS: 2017 New York International Auto Show Preview

From high-performance muscle cars to hot-selling SUVs to cars hitting the U.S. market for the first time, the auto show features a diverse lineup of new vehicles.

The show officially opens to the public on Friday, but the media got a sneak peek Wednesday.

MORE: NYC Weekend Events: Festivals, Shows, Things To Do

Here are some of the buzz-worthy new cars and trucks at the show:

DODGE DEMON SRT CHALLENGER

Dodge has unleashed the Demon. The Fiat Chrysler brand is laying claim to the fastest production car in the U.S. The Demon Challenger is a freaky-fast 840-horsepower gasoline burner. It can go from zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds. That beats the Tesla Model S P100D sedan, which hits 60 in 2.5 seconds.

Dodge used explosions, burnouts and a small drag strip to roll out the car ahead of the New York International Auto Show press days. The company even brought in Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel for effect. The street-legal Demon also can hit 140 mph while running a quarter mile in 9.65 seconds, about two seconds faster than a typical muscle car. It’s available in the fall.

BUICK ENCLAVE

It sits lower and has a longer wheelbase than its predecessor, yet the Buick Enclave people-hauling SUV is more maneuverable. General Motors has given the seven-passenger midsize utility more third-row seating space, improved towing capacity and a tighter turning radius than the outgoing model.

A 3.6-Liter, 302 horsepower V6 engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission are standard. The motor shuts off at red lights to conserve fuel and instantly restarts when the light turns green. Outside it has a sleeker look and is more aerodynamic than its predecessor.

LINCOLN NAVIGATOR

Ford gives the new Lincoln Navigator an all-aluminum body and the big luxury SUV sheds 200 pounds. The look is more subtle elegance, designed to attract buyers from the more showy Cadillac Escalade. The gull-wing doors that were an eye-catching feature of the concept Navigator are gone from the production vehicle Ford.

The new Navigator gets a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that puts out 450 horsepower. It seats seven or eight and is due out late this year. Matthew McConaughey won’t unveil the SUV this year, but he’ll still be featured in Navigator commercials.

The Auto Show will be at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center through April 23.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia