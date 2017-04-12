New York State Appeals Court Judge Found Dead In Hudson River

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York State Court of Appeals judge was found dead in the Hudson River offshore from Harlem Wednesday.

Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Hudson River at 132nd Street and found Justice Sheila Abdus-Salaam, 65, unconscious and unresponsive in the water, the NYPD said.

Abdus-Salaam’s body was removed from the water and she was pronounced dead by the FDNY EMS at 125th and Marginal streets, police said.

Police sources said Abdus-Salaam’s husband had reported her missing earlier in the day. There were no signs of trauma reported, and police late Wednesday did not believe her death was criminal, sources said.

New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement calling Abdus-Salaam “a trailblazing jurist whose life in public service was in pursuit of a more fair and more just New York for all.”

“As the first African-American woman to be appointed to the State’s Court of Appeals, she was a pioneer,” Cuomo said in the statement. “Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come.”

Abdus-Salaam was also the first Muslim appointed to the Court of Appeals, Lambda Legal noted. The LGBT civil rights organization noted that just last August, Abdus-Salaam wrote “the ground-breaking decision in Lambda Legal’s case that cleared the way for LGBT parents and other parents with no biological ties to seek parenting rights to their children on equal footing with biological parents.”

“Judge Abdus-Salaam saw clearly how damaging it was to keep LGBT parents from their children,” Lambda Legal director of constitutional litigation Susan Sommer said in a statement. “We owe her a tremendous debt of gratitude. She touched the lives of many New Yorkers; her legacy will live on. ”

Abdus-Salaam, a native of Washington, D.C., graduate from Barnard College in 1974 and received her J.D. from Columbia Law school in 1977, according to her New York court system biography.

She began her career as a staff attorney at East Brooklyn Legal Services, served as an assistant attorney general in the New York State Department of Law, Civil Rights and Real Estate Financing bureaus, and served as general counsel for the New York City Office of Labor Services.

Abdus-Salaam was elected as a New York City civil court judge in 1991, and was elected to Manhattan Supreme Court in 1993. She was appointed as an associate justice of the appellate division by Gov. David Paterson in 2009, and was appointed to the Court of Appeals — the state’s highest court — by Cuomo four years later.