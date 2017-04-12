30 With Murti Podcast: Cal Ripken Chats About Records, Youth Baseball

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Cal Ripken, Jr., a man who hardly needs an introduction anywhere in the civilized world, recently joined Sweeny for a new episode of the “30 With Murti” podcast.
Ripken, baseball’s iron man and a first-ballot Hall of Famer, talked about memories from the magical night he broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games record as well as other topics, including his thoughts on how the future of baseball is being shaped at the youth levels.
Ripken also discussed “The Closer,” his latest in a series of children’s books.
If you missed any of our previous episodes, you can hear them here as well as on iTunes and Play.It.
