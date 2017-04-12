James Corden To Debut Second ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Primetime Special

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Buckle up and get ready for some more “Carpool Karaoke!”
Another primetime special is coming to CBS on Monday, May 22.
The special will feature an all-new performance with a celebrity that’s yet to be named, and include segments from “Toddlerography,” another popular “Late Late Show” segment.
Last year’s primetime special starred Jennifer Lopez and included highlights from some of the best “Carpool Karaoke” moments over the previous year.
Big-name stars like Gwen Stefani, Adele, Jason Derulo, Iggy Azeala, Justin Bieber and even former first lady Michelle Obama have all stopped by for a musical car ride.
The new special will air May 22 at 10 p.m.