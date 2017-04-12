Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead At 57 After Leukemia Battle

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.
Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. Murphy was 57.
He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central. He collaborated with writing his brother’s starring films “Norbert” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.” He voiced roles in animated TV series that include “The Boondocks” and also appeared in the comedy series “Black Jesus.”
Murphy’s feature films include “Our Family Wedding,” “King’s Ransom” and “CB4.”
He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series “Power.”
Actors, fellow comedians and others paid tribute to Murphy on social media.
Wow….This is crazy. All I can say is RIP. Thank you for not only being a friend but for believing in me when I was young in this comedy game. Charlie Murphy did the rewrite for the first movie that I ever did called "Paper Soldiers"….His stories were legendary & unbelievable & heartfelt. I'm lucky to have know you and I'm even luckier to be able to say that I was a friend. You will be missed man. #RIPCharlieMurphy
This is a text message that Charlie sent us from a recent @comedygetdown Show @realdlhughley @cedtheentertainer " Great seeing you guys and living the magic last night. Great show brothers!!!!! ( I'm heartbroken at the passing of our brother Charlie . In relationships you never want to leave anything unsaid , our conversations before shows and after shows we all told each other and Charlie how we felt ! Keep his family in your thoughts and in your prayers and keep a space for Charlie in you're heart #Chingon I love you Charlie .#CHARLIEMURPHY 👊🏽
