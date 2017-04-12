Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead At 57 After Leukemia Battle

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. Murphy was 57.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central. He collaborated with writing his brother’s starring films “Norbert” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.” He voiced roles in animated TV series that include “The Boondocks” and also appeared in the comedy series “Black Jesus.”

Murphy’s feature films include “Our Family Wedding,” “King’s Ransom” and “CB4.”

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series “Power.”

Actors, fellow comedians and others paid tribute to Murphy on social media.

Darkness. Goodbye Charlie. Damn. A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Always made me laugh. RIP pic.twitter.com/yChjFtSDH4 — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 12, 2017

#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro.. 1 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BSOk9nNsHO — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) April 12, 2017

Rest In Peace to the legend that is Charlie Murphy, thank you for always bringing us joy and laughter🙏🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/TZ53R1FSJs — Zendaya (@Zendaya) April 12, 2017

So sad….. Too young.. You'll be missed homie… pic.twitter.com/mG6tzXxLKF — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was such a kind, sweet, funny man. Damn. Incredible talent, even better man. RIP ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 12, 2017

Ooooh damn….so sorry to hear about #CharlieMurphy a stand up Brother…RIP Papa…. — Luis Guzman (@IamLuisGuzman) April 12, 2017

#CharlieMurphy one on the funniest dudes ever !!! Thanks for the good times and great memories Charlie. You will be greatly missed #RIP🙏🏿 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 12, 2017

Just came out of meditation and learned that one of my friends and my biggest comedy idol passed. Damn I loved Charlie Murphy ❤❤❤❤🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) April 12, 2017

RIP Charlie Murphy!🙏🏾 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) April 12, 2017

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)