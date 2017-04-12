Dorothy Mengering, Mother Of David Letterman, Dies At 95

April 12, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: David Letterman, Dorothy Mengering

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dorothy Mengering, the mother of David Letterman, has passed away at the age of 95.

A representative of for the Letterman family confirmed Mengering’s passing late Tuesday night.

Mengering was made frequent appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman” throughout it run, appearing as “Dave’s Mom” or “Dave’s Mom Dorothy,” CBS Indianapolis recalled.

Her death comes only a day before Letterman’s 70th birthday, CBS Indianapolis reported.

Stephen Colbert, who succeeded Letterman as host of the “Late Show,” Issued a tweet with his condolences.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia