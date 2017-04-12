Dorothy Mengering, Mother Of David Letterman, Dies At 95

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dorothy Mengering, the mother of David Letterman, has passed away at the age of 95.
A representative of for the Letterman family confirmed Mengering’s passing late Tuesday night.
Mengering was made frequent appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman” throughout it run, appearing as “Dave’s Mom” or “Dave’s Mom Dorothy,” CBS Indianapolis recalled.
Her death comes only a day before Letterman’s 70th birthday, CBS Indianapolis reported.
Stephen Colbert, who succeeded Letterman as host of the “Late Show,” Issued a tweet with his condolences.