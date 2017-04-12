Attorney: ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Violates Bull Sculptor’s Copyright

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The sculptor behind the famed ‘Charging Bull’ statue in lower Manhattan, is pleading with the city to move the ‘Fearless Girl’ placed in front of it last month as a symbol of the fight for gender equality.

Tourists surrounding the little bronze girl snapped pictures, and stared up with her at the big powerful bull. People seemed to love her.

Not Arturo Di Modica.

“Why did they attack me like that,” he said.

Frail and teary eyed, the Italian sculptor said he’s spent more than $300,000 of his own money to bring us the bull decades ago, as a symbol of strength — not of the patriarchy.

“It’s. I don’t like it. It’s not possible,” he said.

Charging Bull sculptor says Fearless Girl sponsors used their statue to promote product and turned Bull into negative #1010WINS #Video pic.twitter.com/TjW5ORmeSN — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) April 12, 2017

Civil rights lawyer Norman Siegel argued that ‘Fearless Girl’ — commissioned by a financial services company — is a commercial venture that violates Di Modica’s copyright. As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, Siegel said the firm co-opted the bull to advertise an exchange traded fund called ‘she.’

“The world is about money, but there are people like Arturo I believe and others who it’s not necessarily the sole or motivating factor,” he said.

So far, the city’s response came in a tweet from the mayor’s account.

Men who don’t like women taking up space are exactly why we need the Fearless Girl. https://t.co/D2OZl4ituJ — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 12, 2017

“We continue to be grateful to the City of New York and people around the world who have responded so enthusiastically to what the Fearless Girl represents – the power and potential of having more women in leadership…Our goal with Fearless Girl was to create a powerful symbol to stand as a reminder to corporations across the globe that having more women in leadership positions contributes to overall performance and strengthens our economy.” Anne McNally, head of public relations North America, for State Street Global Advisors, told 1010 WINS.

Di Modica is not suing yet.