NYC’s Best Fried Fish Sandwiches To Try Right Now

By Marie Flounoy

New York is home to various international cuisines and a fish sandwich is no exception. Some of the best fish sandwiches (and no we’re not talking about the ones from fast food chain restaurants, that serve to be your quick fix lunches) find their origins in the vast wilderness of the concrete of New York City, created and sustained by expert chefs and professional cooks. Listed below are some of the best fish sandwiches you can taste right in New York.

Cull & Pistol

Chelsea Market

75 9th Ave.

New York, NY 10011

The Cull & Pistol Galley picks up all of its fresh produce from The Lobster Place (right next door) which is renowned for its quality goods. The Crispy Fish Sandwich, priced at just $10.95, is one of the specialties of Chef Dave Seigal, who brings about a decade of culinary experience to your palate.

Miss Lily’s

W. Houston St.

New York, NY 10012

(212) 812-1482

Miss Lily’s lunch menu has the Crispy Fish Sandwich, priced at $15 — a show-stopper dish served with escovitch and sonnet mayo on a toasted brioche bun, with a side of jerk fries.

Sea & Sea Fish Market

60-62 W. 116th St.

Manhattan, NY 10026

(212) 828-0851

Right in the middle of Harlem is Sea & Sea, a no frills seafood market and restaurant offering a variety of seafood for extremely reasonable prices. Their red snapper sandwich ($5) has a generous helping of delicious, deep fried, crispy fillets. Jumbo prawns, crab legs, scallops, lobster, red snapper and other seafood selections are also considered customer favorites.

Seamore’s

390 Broome St.

New York, NY 10013

(212) 730-6005

Located in Nolita, Seamore’s renowned chef Michael Chernow has not only created novel, signature dishes, but has also worked out the sustainable model. His trademark dish called the ‘Oh Boy’ is a mouthwatering fish sandwich that consists of an oversized, fried fish fillet served on a soft, toasted brioche with crispy skate, fresh romaine, speckled with pepper and engulfed with a chef’s special sauce at $17.

Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant

Grand Central Terminal, Lower Level

89 East 42nd St.

New York, NY 10017

One of the most underrated and remarkable places in New York is the Grand Central Terminal and home to one of the best places to grab a fish sandwich, at the Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant. The Bouillabaisse Sandwich is a classic French delight that implodes in your palate and melts in your mouth. The sandwich brings in the exotic taste of saffron combined with arugula, fennel and shallot seasoned with paprika, salt, peppers and of course the fillet of cooked fish! Priced at $11.75, this delicious dish is worth every penny.