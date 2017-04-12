Report: Jets Bring In Texas Tech QB Mahomes For Visit

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets continued doing their homework on quarterbacks Wednesday, reportedly hosting former Texas Tech signal caller Patrick Mahomes II at their facility.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the visit early Wednesday morning. He also noted that Mahomes had planned to hire Jeremy Bates as his private quarterback coach this offseason before the Jets hired Bates to guide their QBs.

Mahomes, the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes, is widely considered to be among the top three quarterbacks in this year’s draft — North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson being the others.

Last season, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Mahomes passed for 5,052 yards with 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while competing 65.7 percent of his throws for the Red Raiders.

According to NFLDraftScout.com, Mahomes’ strengths are his above-average arm strength and mobility. His weaknesses include messy mechanics and a tendency to hold the ball too long.

The Jets own the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft.

Despite signing veteran quarterback Josh McCown and drafting QBs each of the past two years (Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg), Gang Green has invested plenty of time this offseason into evaluating quarterbacks. The Jets already have held private workouts for Trubisky, Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer.

Meanwhile, the Jets are also looking at wide receivers. The Daily News’ Manish Mehta reported Penn State’s Chris Godwin was visiting Florham Park on Wednesday and Ole Miss’ Damore’ea Stringfellow is scheduled to visit Thursday.

NFLDraftScout.com ranks Godwin as the fifth-best wideout in the draft, a projected second-rounder. Stringfellow is expected to be a seventh-round pick or be signed as an undrafted free agent.