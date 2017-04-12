Joey McIntyre Talks About His New Show ‘Return Of The Mac’ With Alex Denis

April 12, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Alex Denis, joey mcintyre

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mac is back!

Joey McIntyre is returning to television with his new show “Return of the Mac.”

The reality-esque comedy features McIntyre’s wife and children. In the show, McIntyre – playing himself – is offered an opportunity to host a late-night talk show.

The “New Kids On The Block” singer said the idea came about during a discussion with Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy.

“It just kinda snowballed,” McIntyre told CBS2’s Alex Denis. “I guess it’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ meets ‘Parenthood’ meets ‘Episodes’.”

Wahlberg, McCarthy, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Lawrence and January Jones make guest appearances, McIntyre said.

Check out his full conversation with Alex Denis in the video above.

The show airs on Pop TV.

 

 

