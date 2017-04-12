Report: Knicks’ Noah To Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Out 4-6 Months

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Joakim Noah’s Knicks tenure has been dealt yet another blow.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Noah will undergo surgery for a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder. The Knicks center will need four to six months of rehab before he can return to the court, according to the report.

The surgery puts Noah in jeopardy of missing the start of training camp in the fall.

Noah signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Knicks last summer. His first season playing for his hometown team has been disastrous.

Noah played in just 46 games and averaged 5.0 points and 8.7 rebounds. His player efficiency rating of 15.24 ranked 37th among eligible centers.

The 32-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in February. He was then suspended 20 games for using a banned supplement. The ban will include the first 12 games of next season.

