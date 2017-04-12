Car Hits Postal Worker Delivering Mail On Long Island

NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A postal worker is in critical condition after being struck by a car while delivering mail on Long Island.
It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on Prairie Drive in North Babylon.
The postal worker was standing outside his vehicle loading mail into a bag when he was struck from behind by a Lincoln Continental that had veered off the road, Suffolk County police said. The car then hit the postal truck, a fire hydrant and a telephone pole.
The postal worker was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.
The driver remained at the scene and was later arrested on reckless driving charges, police said.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)