Islanders Officially Name Doug Weight Head Coach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Well, that didn’t take long.
Despite missing the playoffs this season, the Islanders rewarded Doug Weight on Wednesday, removing the “interim” label and naming him full-time head coach. The move ends all kinds of speculation about who the coach would be heading into the 2017-18 season.
“I’m honored to be named head coach of such an historic franchise with one of the most passionate fan bases,” Weight said in a statement.
Terms of his contract with the club were not immediately known. Weight has also served as the team’s assistant general manager.
MORE: Capellini: Islanders’ Self-Inflicted Wounds Destroyed A Season Of Promise
The Islanders went 24-12-4 under Weight after he replaced Jack Capuano on Jan. 17. Though they missed the postseason by one point, the Isles showed a lot of heart battling back into contention after a horrendous start that saw them win just six of their first 20 games.
Weight was given high praise for his X’s and O’s prowess, something many thought he didn’t possess, despite being a former 1,000-point player and Stanley Cup champion in the NHL. He played an integral role in the development of three key young players, forwards Anders Lee, Josh Ho-Sang and Anthony Beauvillier, who all figure to be roster mainstays going forward.
Please stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story