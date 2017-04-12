Islanders Officially Name Doug Weight Head Coach

Team's Step-Back Season Not On Former Interim Coach, Who Went 24-12-4 After Taking Over For Capuano April 12, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Doug Weight, New York Islanders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Well, that didn’t take long.

Despite missing the playoffs this season, the Islanders rewarded Doug Weight on Wednesday, removing the “interim” label and naming him full-time head coach. The move ends all kinds of speculation about who the coach would be heading into the 2017-18 season.

“I’m honored to be named head coach of such an historic franchise with one of the most passionate fan bases,” Weight said in a statement.

Terms of his contract with the club were not immediately known. Weight has also served as the team’s assistant general manager.

MORECapellini: Islanders’ Self-Inflicted Wounds Destroyed A Season Of Promise

The Islanders went 24-12-4 under Weight after he replaced Jack Capuano on Jan. 17. Though they missed the postseason by one point, the Isles showed a lot of heart battling back into contention after a horrendous start that saw them win just six of their first 20 games.

Weight was given high praise for his X’s and O’s prowess, something many thought he didn’t possess, despite being a former 1,000-point player and Stanley Cup champion in the NHL. He played an integral role in the development of three key young players, forwards Anders Lee, Josh Ho-Sang and Anthony Beauvillier, who all figure to be roster mainstays going forward.

Please stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia