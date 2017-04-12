Soon: President Trump, NATO Secretary News Conference | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

SEE IT: Odell Beckham Jr. Unveils His Big, New Michael Jackson Tattoo

April 12, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Judging from Odell Beckham Jr.’s touchdown dances, it’s obvious the Giants wide receiver is a big Michael Jackson fan.

Now we’re starting to see just how big.

The Pro Bowl wideout showed off his latest tattoo in an Instagram photo Tuesday — a large portrait on his lower leg of Jackson from around the time he released his iconic “Thriller” album.

Tatted on me but tht ishh is deeper than the surface…

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

Underneath the photo, Beckham wrote: “Tatted on me but tht ishh is deeper than the surface.”

Let’s hope Beckham’s fiancee, the kicking net, approves of his new ink.

