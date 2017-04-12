More Than A Dozen Families Displaced After Passaic Warehouse Fire Spreads To Nearby Apartments

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — More than a dozen families were forced out of their homes after a warehouse fire spread to nearby apartments in Passaic, New Jersey.

Cell phone video of the blaze, which broke out just after 10 p.m. Monday, shows flames and smoke billowing from the warehouse on First Street as it burned for three hours.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora arrived on scene and took to Facebook, warning residents to take precaution.

“Close your windows, make sure it’s not getting into your house,” he said. “The smoke is obviously right now one of the biggest challenges.”

Food products were being stored in the warehouse along with propane tanks, which posed a hazard to firefighters working to drown out the flames.

As the fire spread, the roof of the warehouse collapsed and the flames traveled to a neighboring apartment building facing Market Street. All 13 units were evacuated.

“The five units in the back of the building did have fire damage, those were the one right next to where the fire was coming out,” Fire Chief Joseph Cajzer said. “Those apartments are a little worse damaged but again, sprinklers did a good job of keeping the fire in check.”

Firefighters are still monitoring to make sure that all of the hot spots are out, but the fire chief said the fire has been placed under control.

Two firefighters had minor injuries.

The 13 displaced families are at City Hall and will not be able to get back into their apartments for the next few days. The surrounding five blocks in the neighborhood are without electricity.