Soon: President Trump, NATO Secretary News Conference | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Man Wanted In Plainfield Gang Killing Added To FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List

April 12, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: FBI, Peter Haskell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man has been added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Walter Yovany Gomez, who is the 513th person to make the list, is wanted in connection with a brutal gang murder in Plainfield in May 2011.

Gomez is believed to be a member of the gang MS-13, as was his victim Julio Matute, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

The victim had allegedly showed disrespect to the gang, and they ordered Gomez to do the hit, said Tim Gallagher, head the FBI office in Newark.

“Gomez allegedly swung a baseball bat, striking Matute in the head and when he hit the floor he sliced his throat and then stabbed him repeatedly with a screw driver,” Gallagher said.

There is now a $100,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest.

“We’re confident the large reward offer will generate publicity and tips leading to the capture of Gomez,” Gallagher said. “This individual is catchable.”

Gomez, also known as Cholo, is believed to still be in the U.S., possibly in Maryland or Virginia.

Gallagher said Gomez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Comments

One Comment

  1. scribeofsolomon (@scribeofsolomon) says:
    April 12, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    “Gomez, also known as Cholo, is believed to still be in the U.S.”

    Legally? Inquiring minds want to know

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia