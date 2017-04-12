Man Wanted In Plainfield Gang Killing Added To FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man has been added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.
Walter Yovany Gomez, who is the 513th person to make the list, is wanted in connection with a brutal gang murder in Plainfield in May 2011.
Gomez is believed to be a member of the gang MS-13, as was his victim Julio Matute, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.
The victim had allegedly showed disrespect to the gang, and they ordered Gomez to do the hit, said Tim Gallagher, head the FBI office in Newark.
“Gomez allegedly swung a baseball bat, striking Matute in the head and when he hit the floor he sliced his throat and then stabbed him repeatedly with a screw driver,” Gallagher said.
There is now a $100,000 reward being offered for information leading to his arrest.
“We’re confident the large reward offer will generate publicity and tips leading to the capture of Gomez,” Gallagher said. “This individual is catchable.”
Gomez, also known as Cholo, is believed to still be in the U.S., possibly in Maryland or Virginia.
Gallagher said Gomez should be considered armed and dangerous.
“Gomez, also known as Cholo, is believed to still be in the U.S.”
Legally? Inquiring minds want to know