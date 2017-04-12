Police: Woman Slashed, Robbed On Brooklyn Subway Platform

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man they say robbed a woman before slashing her across the face aboard a subway platform in Bedford-Stuyvesant Wednesday evening.
Police sources say the 51-year-old victim was on a platform along the ACE line in the area of Fulton and Nostrand Avenues around 6 p.m. when a man in his 30’s approached her and demanded her cellphone.
After grabbing her phone, the suspect then slashed her across the left side of the face before fleeing the station, according to police sources.
The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital Center in serious but stable condition, according to police.
Police sources say the suspect is described as a black male with a beard who was last seen wearing a red and blue jacket.
Police are reviewing video at the station turnstiles to identify the suspect, according to sources.
The investigation is ongoing.