Suspect In Queens Church, Temple Break-Ins Allegedly Wanted To ‘Get Back At God’

April 12, 2017 8:07 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspected burglar in Queens is also facing hate crime charges.

As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, Joseph Woznik — accused of burglarizing three Queens houses of worship in March and April — allegedly told detectives that he breaks in to get back at god.

“It just reflects that he needs some help. Maybe he needs people to care for him, maybe he needs someone to listen to him, maybe he needs something more concrete,” Rev. Paul Lai said.

The 23-year-old homeless man allegedly broke into Lai’s office at the St. James Episcopal church, three times.

Lai said parishioners were angry.

“Parishioners yes, for me not really. I mean this is New York City, and society has changed. People don’t treat a house of worship as a place that’s sacred anymore,” he said.

He’s also been accused of breaking into a Hindu temple, and a Romanian Orthodox church.

Woznik has been charged with burglary as a hate crime, he is also wanted for break-ins in Florida.

 

