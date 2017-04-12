Family Of Ramarley Graham To Demand Departmental Trials For Other Officers Involved In Case

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The family of Ramarley Graham, who was shot to death by a police officer in the bathroom of his Bronx apartment in 2012, is expected demand departmental trials for the other officers involved in the case.

On Wednesday, Graham’s mother will also call on Sgt. Scott Morris and Officer John McLoughlin be fired and not allowed to resign.

Last month, NYPD Officer Richard Haste, who shot and killed the unarmed teen, resigned after an internal judge determined he should be fired from the force.

The 35-year-old officer initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge in the death, but the case was dismissed because of a procedural error. A new grand jury declined to indict, and federal prosecutors also declined to bring charges.

In his testimony during the departmental trial, Haste recounted how he got out of his police van during a drug probe in Graham’s neighborhood and followed the teenager, suspected on police radio chatter of having a gun, into his apartment building.

After Haste and his partner broke down the door of Graham’s home, the officer said he saw Graham sidestep into a bathroom, and he leaned inside to face him. Haste testified that he yelled, “Show me your hands!” but Graham instead reached deeper into his pants and yelled obscenities.

“I thought I was about to be shot,” Haste said. “I expected to be dead.”

No gun was found, but a bag of marijuana was floating in the toilet.

The teen’s family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city for $3.9 million.

