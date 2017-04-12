‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC Experiment Vs. DC United Fails

April 12, 2017 10:11 AM
Filed Under: Glenn Crooks, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Why did NYCFC change its system in a 2-1 road loss to D.C. United?  Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas try to answer that question in the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast.

The guys also look ahead to the next match in Philadelphia and discuss the unified World Cup bid by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

