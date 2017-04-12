Putin: U.S.-Russia Relations Have ‘Degraded’ Since Trump Took Office

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS News) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that U.S.-Russia relations have gotten worse during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Speaking on Russian state television, Putin said “the level of trust at the working level, especially at the military level, has not become better but most likely has degraded.”

Putin’s comments come as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Their meeting comes on the heels of a U.S. missile strike on an air base in Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapon attack on civilians that’s been blamed on the Bashar al-Assad regime. Russia is a key supporter of Assad’s.

Tillerson told Lavrov that better relations with the U.S. require Russia stop its support for Assad. It was not clear if Tillerson would meet with Putin.

Tuesday, the White House declassified a U.S. intelligence report that accused Putin of a cover-up to “confuse” and “obfuscate” on behalf of Assad. The same day, Russia pushed back against U.S. claims regarding the chemical weapons attack.

“It reminds me of the events in 2003 when U.S. envoys to the Security Council were demonstrating what they said were chemical weapons found in Iraq,” Putin said. “That’s exactly what is happening now… We have already seen all of this.”

“I have personally reviewed the intelligence, and there is no doubt the Syrian regime is responsible for the decision to attack and for the attack itself,” Defense Secretary James Mattis said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Trump told the Fox Business Channel that Assad was a war criminal and Russia should rethink its support of him.

“Frankly, Putin is backing a person that is truly an evil person,” Trump said. “When you drop gas or bombs or barrel bombs… and in all fairness, you see the same kids, no arms, no legs, no face. This is an animal.”