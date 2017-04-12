Wheeler Earns The Win As Mets Hang On To Complete Sweep Over Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler earned his first win in 2 1/2 years, Michael Conforto hit a solo homer and the New York Mets held off the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.
Yoenis Cespedes and Asdrubal Cabrera each drove in two runs for the Mets. Wheeler (1-1) was charged with three runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander missed the last two seasons following Tommy John surgery and had not won since Sept. 19, 2014, against Atlanta.
Wheeler left with a 5-0 lead after he walked Odubel Herrera to load the bases with two outs in the sixth. Maikel Franco hit the first pitch from Hansel Robles into the seats beyond the 409-foot sign in left-center for a grand slam that cut it to 5-4.
Robles and Jerry Blevins combined to get four outs. Fernando Salas worked the eighth and Addison Reed finished for his third save.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)