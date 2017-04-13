4/13 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see sun and high clouds this afternoon with temps running about 10-15° cooler than yesterday. Expect highs in the low to mid 60’s.
It will be another cool one tonight with 40’s and even 30’s into the suburbs. Here in the city, temps will fall into the upper 40’s or so.
Sun’s back on tap tomorrow with generally light winds thanks to high pressure. Expect highs to be similar to that of today in the low and mid 60’s.
Into Saturday we’ll see sun with more clouds mixing in as a warm front approaches. It should stay dry through much of the day, but an evening shower is possible.
As for Easter Sunday, a surge of warm air will send our temps into the low 80’s!