Shocking Video Shows Bullets Narrowly Miss Child In Arizona Barbershop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disturbing video of a shooting in Arizona shows bullets pierce the window of a barbershop, narrowly missing a child.
The video, released by police on Wednesday, shows the 4-year-old girl playing inside her grandfather’s barbershop in Chandler on Monday morning.
When she sits down in a chair by the window, two bullets come crashing through the glass right near her head.
The frightened girl then gets up and runs.
Police arrested the gunman who they say was trying to shoot the tattoo parlor next door.