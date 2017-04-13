Boomer & Carton: Everybody Wins, Everybody’s Happy, Let’s Do This

April 13, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

First the Yankees won, then the Mets and Rangers followed suit. So, Boomer and Craig had their starting points Thursday morning, and they got things going in quite the positive mood.

Craig also put to bed the notion that the Jets might be interested in Colin Kaepernick, and the guys talked about Gang Green’s interest level in Mitchell Trubisky, whose stock seems to be rising.

There was all of that and a discussion about something “magical” that happened Wednesday night at MSG.

