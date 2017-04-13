NYPD: Suspect Wanted In Brooklyn Subway Slashing, Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released a surveillance image of a suspect who they say is wanted for a subway slashing and robbery in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. A 51-year-old woman riding the A train at Nostrand Avenue was sitting looking at her cell phone when police said a man came up to her and began punching her in her face.

Detectives said he then slashed her face before grabbing her phone and running to another subway car, getting off at the next stop.

“They wrapped everything, they wrapped her whole face and they took her out on a stretcher,” witness Joel Cabrera said.

Witnesses described a swarm of emergency responders and police arriving, searching the platform area and trying to trace the suspect, who was caught on a surveillance camera going through the turnstile.

“Five minutes after the incident happened, police started arriving, helicopters came there,” said Cabrera. “All doing their investigators on their part.”

The victim suffered a large laceration to the left side of her face and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30, 5’11” to 6′ tall and between 250 and 300 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.