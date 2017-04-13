Prestigious CUNY Medical Program Issues Acceptance Letter To Student, Then Says It Was Error

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A college mixup has left a local whiz kid dumbfounded.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, the teen was told he had been admitted to a prestigious medical program. But then came a troubling phone call.

Andrei Aziz of Plainview has been playing fetch with his dog as a form of stress relief after the bad news. He thought all his college plans were set – but then came the heartbreak.

His top choice college made a big clerical error.

“I got in to a school and kind of had my future set for me for the next seven years, and it was a great feeling,” Aziz said, “and then it was all taken away from me in one phone call.”

CUNY School of Medicine’s Prestigious Sophie Davis Program in Manhattan gave — then took away. In late March, Aziz got an acceptance letter in which the dean starts off with, “I am delighted to offer you admission.”

But then, more than a week later, there was a follow-up that the original letter was “sent in error. We sincerely apologize.”

“I was in complete shock,” said Andrei Aziz’s mother, Suzana Jevtovic Aziz.

Andrei’s mother was told there was a bar code mix up and her son was switched with another applicant who has the same last name.

She was told it could not be solved by allowing both students in.

The dean at Sophie Davis sent CBS2 a statement: “Admissions criteria for medical schools are strictly adhered to and cannot be modified. While we regret deeply the confusion and disappointment this error caused, we are also bound to uphold the standards.”

Aziz said the toughest part is that he felt his path to college was clear — and now it feels fuzzy.

“It’s stressful,” he said. “I’m between Stony Brook, Fordham and Northeastern at the moment.”

It is a setback for a student who excels in school and sports. He is a champion debater, and a musician who has played Carnegie Hall.

He said he knew he wanted to be a doctor since he was about 10 years old.

“I feel like the occupation integrates my knack for science and my need to help people,” Aziz said.

Aziz said he knows he will find a university happy to have him. But when he gets the OK, don’t blame him if he waits before telling people about it.

The Sophie Davis program is so attractive to students because it guarantees them a spot in medical school, getting them through the entire process within seven years.