SEE IT: Ed Sheeran’s ‘Galway Girl’ Video Shoot Draws Crowds In Ireland

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Singer Ed Sheeran likes to keep it real when he shoots his music videos.
So it was a no-brainer when he had to pick a location for his song “Galway Girl.”
The pop singer posted a picture of the crowd gathered in Galway, Ireland this week, after shooting footage for his latest hit.
Fans were quick to have some fun with the singer’s appearance, with one resident tweeting “We were going for a pint in O’Connors, but some lad @edsheeran is holding up the pub.”
Sheeran thanked the people of Galway, calling them “wonderful.”
“Galway Girl” is Sheeran’s third single off his latest album, titled ÷, which was released earlier this year.