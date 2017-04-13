Report: Giants Lose DT Johnathan Hankins To Colts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants, a team that built itself into a contender last season largely by plucking high-profile free agents from other teams, got a taste of their own medicine Thursday.
Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The deal includes $14.5 million guaranteed, Schefter said.
The Giants had reportedly offered a four-year, $28 million deal to Hankins, 25, believed by many to tbe the top available remaining free agent. Hankins visited the Colts on Tuesday.
New York drafted Hankins in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Ohio State. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 320-pound defensive lineman started all 16 games and registered 43 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.
Now the Giants will look for another defensive tackle to line up opposite Damon Harrison. The team has Jay Bromley, Robert Thomas and Michael Hunter under contract for next season.
After signing Harrison, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and defensive end Olivier Vernon in free agency last season, the Giants shot up the defensive rankings, from last in 2015 to 10th in 2016. Harrison is the only defensive starter not returning from last year’s playoff team.