Report: Witnesses Say Man Thrown From Plane Lands On Roof Of Hospital In ‘El Chapo”s Home State

MEXICO CITY (CBSNewYork) – Witnesses say a man was thrown from a plane in Mexico’s northern Sinaloa state Wednesday, according to a published report.

The man’s body reportedly landed on the roof of a hospital in the town of Eldorado.

Witnesses told Reuters the plane flew low over the hospital and the man was thrown out.

Officials confirmed they found a body on the hospital roof, but wouldn’t confirm he’d been thrown from a plane.

Local media reported two more bodies were thrown from the same plane.

Infamous drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is from Mexico’s Sinaloa state. Guzman was extradited to the United States earlier this year. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of running the massive and violent Sinaloa drug cartel.

His attorneys have argued that his conditions in jail in New York are too strict.

In Mexico, he famously escaped prison twice, the second time via a mile-long tunnel dug to the shower in his cell.