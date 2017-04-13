CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
COMMUTER ALERT: Third Rail Outage At Penn Station Snags LIRR | Updates | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

CBS2 Exclusive: N.J. Family Relieved To Finally Get Belongings Back After Moving Nightmare

April 13, 2017 7:19 PM
Filed Under: Hazel Sanchez, Moving Nightmare, New Jersey

MILLINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey family finally got its furniture and other personal items back after a nightmare move.

After being separated from their property for a month, Tina Fortino and her family were finally able to get inside the damaged moving truck carrying it all and bring everything home.

“It’s a relief even though there’s damaged stuff. It’s not like the greatest, but OK it’s here, it’s here. This is my stuff,” she told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

Furniture, appliances and boxes filled with family heirlooms were sitting in the Five Star Vanlines moving truck at the B&L Recovery and Towing warehouse in Carteret, New Jersey since St. Patrick’s Day. Police said the truck was towed there after flipping over on a New Jersey Turnpike ramp.

B&L owner Sean Cody refused to release the Fortino’s property until the moving company paid the $10,000 towing fee or sent in an insurance adjuster. But after CBS2 aired the Fortinos’ plight on Monday, Cody changed his mind.

“We’re just trying to help them as best we can to get their home furnishings back and let them get back to their lives,” he said.

The Fortinos found priceless mementos strewn all over the truck, and a lot of their furniture was damaged. They transferred everything that was salvageable onto their own truck.

When they finally arrived at their new Millington, New Jersey home, their children were thrilled to see their favorite toys were safe.

Fortino hopes anyone planning to hire movers learns from their story.

“Be careful, because this is your life. You’re signing away and you’re putting your life, your family’s memories or whatever in their hands. So make sure you trust them, because look what happened to us,” she said.

The Fortinos have already opened up a claim with Five Star Vanlines’ insurance. The owner at B&L said the moving company still hasn’t confirmed if or when they will ever pick up their truck.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia