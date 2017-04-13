CBS2 Exclusive: N.J. Family Relieved To Finally Get Belongings Back After Moving Nightmare

MILLINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey family finally got its furniture and other personal items back after a nightmare move.

After being separated from their property for a month, Tina Fortino and her family were finally able to get inside the damaged moving truck carrying it all and bring everything home.

“It’s a relief even though there’s damaged stuff. It’s not like the greatest, but OK it’s here, it’s here. This is my stuff,” she told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez.

Furniture, appliances and boxes filled with family heirlooms were sitting in the Five Star Vanlines moving truck at the B&L Recovery and Towing warehouse in Carteret, New Jersey since St. Patrick’s Day. Police said the truck was towed there after flipping over on a New Jersey Turnpike ramp.

B&L owner Sean Cody refused to release the Fortino’s property until the moving company paid the $10,000 towing fee or sent in an insurance adjuster. But after CBS2 aired the Fortinos’ plight on Monday, Cody changed his mind.

“We’re just trying to help them as best we can to get their home furnishings back and let them get back to their lives,” he said.

The Fortinos found priceless mementos strewn all over the truck, and a lot of their furniture was damaged. They transferred everything that was salvageable onto their own truck.

When they finally arrived at their new Millington, New Jersey home, their children were thrilled to see their favorite toys were safe.

Fortino hopes anyone planning to hire movers learns from their story.

“Be careful, because this is your life. You’re signing away and you’re putting your life, your family’s memories or whatever in their hands. So make sure you trust them, because look what happened to us,” she said.

The Fortinos have already opened up a claim with Five Star Vanlines’ insurance. The owner at B&L said the moving company still hasn’t confirmed if or when they will ever pick up their truck.