Nurse Honored For Stateside Service Decades After World War II

April 13, 2017 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Alice Gainer, Gurwin Jewish Nursing And Rehabilitation Center, Lee Zeldin

COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s taken 70 years, but a World War II nurse has finally been honored for her service.

“I feel grateful, not for me, but for all the cadets. There weren’t millions of us,” Adele Danon told CBS2’s Alice Gainer.

During WWII Danon remained stateside as a United States nursing cadet.

Back then, the U.S. military enlisted stateside medical trainees to take the place of doctors and nurses who were shipped overseas.

The nursing cadets were never recognized by the military.

Adele is one of thousands identified through a national campaign to properly recognize their service now.

On Thursday, at the Gurwin Jewish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center she was given a congressional proclamation.

“Since I was recognized it really is for all of us,” she said.

Her proud family was also there.

“She’s just like a really great lady, and she’s done a great job throughout her life, and her work, and what she’s passionate about, so just so proud of her on this day,” Adam Mazzaferro said.

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) was on hand for the ceremony.

“We’re not going to be able to hear these stories firsthand forever,” he said. “Take the time to just sit down and listen. Hear their stories, they appreciate it. They love that opportunity to share their story.”

Danon credits nursing with keeping her young. She didn’t retire until the age of 85.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia