‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Rose Namajunas, Robert Whittaker

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, host Pete Hoffman is unfortunately out of the studio, but we’ll let it fly because he got married! Luckily, Pete was able to slip away for a few minutes from his lovely bride to check in with co-host Ike Feldman.

With Pete enjoying his honeymoon, Ike and company talked with UFC on Fox 24 fighters Rose Namajunas (in-studio) and Robert Whittaker.



Rose Namajunas, a ferocious strawweight, has a potential title-eliminating match against fellow top contender Michelle Waterson. Namajunas talked about how her style matches up against the “Karate Hottie,” and if she had kids with fiancé/former fighter Pat Barry, would she let them follow in their mixed martial arts footsteps. Namajunas also touched on what she looks to accomplish after her MMA career, in what is a very heartfelt goal.

Also joining this week’s episode is exciting UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker, who has a massive challenge ahead of him in Renaldo “Jacare” Souza. With a win Saturday night in Kansas City, Whittaker would rattle the UFC’s MW rankings. Whittaker talked about his game plan against Jacare, UFC 210’s controversial co-main event, and if he’d ever consider talking more trash.

