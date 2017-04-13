Police Search For 2 Men In String Of Port Richmond, Staten Island Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Thursday night for two men in connection with three robberies in the Port Richmond section of Staten Island.

The first incident happened at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Ann Street and Port Richmond Avenue, police said. The suspects came up to a 41-year-old man, and one punched him in the face while the other took his wallet containing $440, police said.

The suspects fled north on Port Richmond Avenue, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2, the assailants came up to a 48-year-old man at Grove and Maple avenues and one of them also punched him in the face, police said. The suspects took the man’s backpack, which contained $3, and ran off, police said.

In the third incident, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2, the men walked up to a 39-year-old man in front of 121 Faber St. and one of them punched him in the face, police said. The suspects took the man’s Samsung Galaxy cellphone and $10 and ran off, police said.

All three victims suffered cuts and abrasions to their faces, but refused medical attention, police said.

Police released a surveillance image showing the suspects near Harrison and Port Richmond avenues before the first attack.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.