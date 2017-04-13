CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Police Search For 2 Men In String Of Port Richmond, Staten Island Robberies

April 13, 2017 9:32 PM
Filed Under: Port Richmond, Staten Island, Staten Island Robberies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Thursday night for two men in connection with three robberies in the Port Richmond section of Staten Island.

The first incident happened at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Ann Street and Port Richmond Avenue, police said. The suspects came up to a 41-year-old man, and one punched him in the face while the other took his wallet containing $440, police said.

The suspects fled north on Port Richmond Avenue, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2, the assailants came up to a 48-year-old man at Grove and Maple avenues and one of them also punched him in the face, police said. The suspects took the man’s backpack, which contained $3, and ran off, police said.

In the third incident, around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2, the men walked up to a 39-year-old man in front of 121 Faber St. and one of them punched him in the face, police said. The suspects took the man’s Samsung Galaxy cellphone and $10 and ran off, police said.

All three victims suffered cuts and abrasions to their faces, but refused medical attention, police said.

Police released a surveillance image showing the suspects near Harrison and Port Richmond avenues before the first attack.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

