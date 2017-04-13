DEVELOPING: U.S. Drops Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb On Target In Afghanistan | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

RECALL ALERT: Target Recalls Water Absorbing Toys Due To Serious Ingestion Risk

April 13, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Recall, Target

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Target has recalled water-absorbing Easter and Dino toys due to risk of being ingested.

The recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino toys. The Easter toys and eggs have model number 234-25-100 on the back of their packaging. The Dino egg is model number 234-09-0016.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission says that the toys can, if swallowed, expand inside a child’s body and cause internal obstructions, discomfort, vomiting and dehydration.

If swallowed, removing the toy will require surgery, the CPSC said.

What’s more, there’s a possibility the toys might not show up on x-ray, according to the CPSC.

For more information and additional pictures, click here.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia