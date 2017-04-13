Must-Have Travel Accessories For 2017, From Travel Pillows To Cocktail Kits

From inflatable solar lights to carry-on cocktail kits, here are five must-have travel accessories for your next trip. By Carly Petrone. The Sprinkle Carry-On Cocktail Kit More: Best Spring Cocktail Menus In NYC Traveling just got a little more fun thanks to Gray Malin’s Sprinkle Carry-On Cocktail Kit. The lifestyle guru and popular photographer teamed up with W&P Design to create a tiny festive kit filled with tools to mix up two vodka & tonics. Yep, say hello to a miniature bar spoon, striped straw, a ½ oz. jigger, tonic syrup, rainbow sprinkles, and your very own plastic flamingo stirrer. All you have to do is ask for your choice of alcohol and a cup of ice. A single pack is $28, three for $75.

Travel-Sized Succulents More: Essentials For Your Spring Break Vacation You don’t need a green thumb to spruce up your hotel room. Add some greenery to your temporary space with some faux succulents courtesy of Target. Around $20 will get you a plant and a glass bowl, so all you’ll have to do is pack it in your suitcase — no water required! You can also stock up on a few other options like small artificial plants and peony arrangements in ceramic vases.

Trtl Travel Pillow More: Top Fashion, Beauty Trends For Spring The days of carrying a bulky travel pillow are over. The folks over at Trtl have reinvented this must-have accessory by using a wrapping method that is versatile, stylish, and most importantly, comfortable. The Trtl Pillow uses a patented technology that makes it easy to wear it in the front of your neck, on either side of your head, or under your chin. There’s plenty of cushioning to hold your head in a neutral position and the pocket stretches between the two limbs to fit any shape of face, jaw, or shoulder. It’s half the size of a typical travel pillow and it’s machine-washable — which is probably the best part! The pillow is currently available in four colors and costs $29.99.

LuminAID More: Best Local Hikes In NYC Now this is seriously cool. If you’re packing up for an outdoor adventure and don’t want to rely on fire (or your phone) for some additional light, then make sure to pack a LuminAID PackLite ($19.99.) This solar inflatable light fits easily into a bag or backpack and has a 30 hour max run time per charge. All you have to do is let it sit in the sun for six to seven hours, push the button (low & high options), and you’ve got yourself a highly-efficient “light bulb” that covers up to 125 square feet. You can even float them in water!