Longtime NASA Engineer Teams Up With Uber To Develop Flying Cars

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Uber is working on a product that could be a dream come true for Jetsons fans.

The transportation service has taken on a veteran NASA engineer in hopes of developing flying cars.

Mark Moore was with NASA for 30 years before teaming up with Uber in the role of director of engineering for aviation.

As 1010 WINS’ John Montone reported, it’s no flight of fancy — Uber Elevate would be a vertical liftoff mini-plane.

But once the flying cars are here, they’ll need passengers.

“No, no, not especially in New York. Too many buildings, too many problems,” Dante said.

Fred, a young Uber driver believes flying Ubers are the future, but that also means airborne traffic jams.

“Supposed to be air cops, air NYPD cars, the same problems on the ground will be in the air too,” he said.