CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Lawyers For United Airlines Passenger Dragged Off Plane To Speak

April 13, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: David Dao, United Airlines

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lawyers and a family member of a United Airlines passenger who was seen being dragged out of his seat will hold a press conference Thursday.

The airline has been under fire since videos went public of 69-year-old Dr. David Dao being forcibly removed from his United Express flight in Chicago.

The incident began Sunday afternoon as United was trying to make room for four employees of a partner airline, meaning paying passengers had to get off.

At first, the airline asked for volunteers, offering $400 and then when that did not work, $800 per passenger to relinquish a seat. When no one voluntarily came forward, United selected four passengers at random.

Three people got off the flight, but the fourth, Dao, said he was a doctor and needed to get home to treat patients on Monday. He refused to leave.

“I won’t go, I’m a physician and have to work tomorrow at 8 o’clock,” Dao is seen calmly telling officers in a newly released video. “No, I am not going. You can drag me out, but I’m not going.”

Shortly afterwards, the officers ended up grabbing Dao from his window seat and dragging him down the aisle by his arms.

He somehow got back on the plane a short time later, and was seen on video repeatedly saying, “I have to go home,” as he ran up the aisle to the back of the plane.

The airline said it’s changing its policies and offering refunds to all of the passengers onboard that plane.

Three Chicago officers involved have been placed on leave.

Dao and his lawyers are expected to take legal action.

Lawyers submitted an emergency petition to protect and preserve surveillance video of passengers boarding the plane, the cockpit voice recording, passenger list, crew list, all incident reports, the airline’s protocol for removing passengers, and the personnel files of the officers involved.

Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Christie is calling for a federal ban on overbooking flights and bumping passengers to prevent a similar scene at Newark Airport, where United accounts for 70 percent of air traffic.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia