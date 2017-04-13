Lawyers For United Airlines Passenger Dragged Off Plane To Speak

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Lawyers and a family member of a United Airlines passenger who was seen being dragged out of his seat will hold a press conference Thursday.

The airline has been under fire since videos went public of 69-year-old Dr. David Dao being forcibly removed from his United Express flight in Chicago.

The incident began Sunday afternoon as United was trying to make room for four employees of a partner airline, meaning paying passengers had to get off.

At first, the airline asked for volunteers, offering $400 and then when that did not work, $800 per passenger to relinquish a seat. When no one voluntarily came forward, United selected four passengers at random.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Three people got off the flight, but the fourth, Dao, said he was a doctor and needed to get home to treat patients on Monday. He refused to leave.

“I won’t go, I’m a physician and have to work tomorrow at 8 o’clock,” Dao is seen calmly telling officers in a newly released video. “No, I am not going. You can drag me out, but I’m not going.”

Shortly afterwards, the officers ended up grabbing Dao from his window seat and dragging him down the aisle by his arms.

He somehow got back on the plane a short time later, and was seen on video repeatedly saying, “I have to go home,” as he ran up the aisle to the back of the plane.

The airline said it’s changing its policies and offering refunds to all of the passengers onboard that plane.

Three Chicago officers involved have been placed on leave.

Dao and his lawyers are expected to take legal action.

Lawyers submitted an emergency petition to protect and preserve surveillance video of passengers boarding the plane, the cockpit voice recording, passenger list, crew list, all incident reports, the airline’s protocol for removing passengers, and the personnel files of the officers involved.

Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Christie is calling for a federal ban on overbooking flights and bumping passengers to prevent a similar scene at Newark Airport, where United accounts for 70 percent of air traffic.

