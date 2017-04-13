United Passenger Stung By Scorpion On Board Flight, CBS News Reports

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s been a bad week for United airlines, but this one stings.
Passenger Richard Bell was traveling on board Flight 1418 from Calgary to Houston when he was stung by a scorpion, CBS News confirmed.
The scorpion fell onto Bell’s head and stung him underneath his fingernail.
“We were on the plane about an hour, having dinner, and then something fell on my head, so I grabbed it. I was hanging onto it,” he said. “It was lucky that it hit my nail more than my skin I think, so maybe my thumbnail saved me a little bit.”
United apologized and offered Bell and his wife a credit for a future flight.
As a precaution, crews also checked the airplane for a possible infestation.
The incident happened on Sunday, the same day passenger Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from a United flight in Chicago.