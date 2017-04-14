4/14 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 14, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re in for a near repeat today with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60’s — enjoy it!

Tonight will be nice for stargazing as we find ourselves under mainly clear skies. Just keep in mind that it will be brisk in the suburbs again with lows in the mid and upper 40’s in the city.

nu tu tri state travel 13 4/14 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow we’ll see sun give way to clouds with a shower threat late in the day and into the evening. Highs will be down just a tad in the low 60’s.

As for Easter Sunday, a big push out of the south and west will warm us into the low 80’s! And it will be nice much of the day, but into the evening, we could see an isolated thunderstorm.

jl easter weekend 4/14 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Stay tuned for more details on the holiday weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia