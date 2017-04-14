4/14 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’re in for a near repeat today with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60’s — enjoy it!
Tonight will be nice for stargazing as we find ourselves under mainly clear skies. Just keep in mind that it will be brisk in the suburbs again with lows in the mid and upper 40’s in the city.
Tomorrow we’ll see sun give way to clouds with a shower threat late in the day and into the evening. Highs will be down just a tad in the low 60’s.
As for Easter Sunday, a big push out of the south and west will warm us into the low 80’s! And it will be nice much of the day, but into the evening, we could see an isolated thunderstorm.
Stay tuned for more details on the holiday weekend!