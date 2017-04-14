50 Stories: WCBS Pioneer Rita Sands

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York April 14, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: 50 Stories, Wayne Cabot, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week on his 50 Stories podcast, Wayne Cabot sits down with former WCBS anchor Rita Sands.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

You might recall that Rita was the station’s first full-time female employee and female anchor.

Related: Back Stories: WCBS’ First Female Anchor Rita Sands

She shares some of her favorite WCBS memories, and she and Wayne look back on the station’s 40th anniversary celebration 10 years ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia