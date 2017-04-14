Boomer & Carton: Gov. Christie In For Boomer, Baseball Locals Soaring

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
With Boomer getting a jump-start on the weekend, Chris Christie admirably stepped in on Friday.
New Jersey’s governor and Craig got into a pair of great wins by the baseball locals on Thursday night. Travis d’Arnaud’s home run leading off the 16th inning lifted the Mets to their fifth straight victory, 9-8 over the Marlins. In the Bronx, Aaron Hicks hit two homers and right-hander Luis Severino struck out 11 over seven innings in the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Rays.
Christie and Carton agreed: this could be a captivating summer on the diamond for New York sports fans.
Later, the guys got into the reported Eli Manning sports memorabilia controversy.
You’ll want to hear what they had to say on that.