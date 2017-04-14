Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Friday Update Masked A Little Differently

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry’s update on Friday morning included a new prop in honor of Chris Christie, while Craig was more interested in showing New Jersey’s governor his Rangers raps.
Recco, who shall be known as the “masked man” from this point forward, later got into the Mets’ marathon game in Miami on Thursday night that almost required some crafty managing by Terry Collins, and how the Yankees stayed red-hot by sweeping the Rays in the Bronx.
He also previewed Game 2 of the Rangers’ playoff series against the Canadiens.
Have a listen.