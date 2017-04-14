Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Friday Update Masked A Little Differently

April 14, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Jerry’s update on Friday morning included a new prop in honor of Chris Christie, while Craig was more interested in showing New Jersey’s governor his Rangers raps.

Chris Christie mask

In honor of Gov. Chris Christie co-hosting the Boomer & Carton Show on April 14, 2017, (left to right) Jerry Recco, Al Dukes and “The” Eddie Scozzare wore Christie masks. Photo (Al Dukes/WFAN)

Recco, who shall be known as the “masked man” from this point forward, later got into the Mets’ marathon game in Miami on Thursday night that almost required some crafty managing by Terry Collins, and how the Yankees stayed red-hot by sweeping the Rays in the Bronx.

He also previewed Game 2 of the Rangers’ playoff series against the Canadiens.

Have a listen.

